Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wikelman Carmona headshot

Wikelman Carmona News: First goal involvement of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Carmona had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) and crossing once accurately during Wednesday's 4-2 win over Charlotte.

Carmona set up Mohammed Sofo in the 29th minute assisting the Red Bulls' second goal. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Carmona as he's combined for five shots and five crosses over his last three appearances.

Wikelman Carmona
New York Red Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now