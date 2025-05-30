Wikelman Carmona News: First goal involvement of season
Carmona had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal) and crossing once accurately during Wednesday's 4-2 win over Charlotte.
Carmona set up Mohammed Sofo in the 29th minute assisting the Red Bulls' second goal. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Carmona as he's combined for five shots and five crosses over his last three appearances.
