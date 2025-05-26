Fantasy Soccer
Wilfried Singo News: Confirms in Monaco's backline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Singo made 33 appearances for Monaco accross all competitions in the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Singo's dynamism and ability to contribute on both ends of the pitch made him a key player for Monaco for the second season in a row. His versatility enhanced the team's tactical flexibility and allowed him to surpass several marks from his first campaign, including one more league assist along with 37 tackles and 107 clearances, both new career highs with the club from the Principaute. Singo's performances were integral to Monaco's defensive and offensive transitions and helped the team secure third place in Ligue 1 for direct qualification to the next Champions League. He will aim to return fit for preseason as there is no doubt he will be a key starter in the backline next season.

Wilfried Singo
Monaco
More Stats & News
