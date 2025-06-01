Wilfried Zaha News: Productive in win

Zaha recorded three shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto FC.

Zaha didn't get directly involved in a goal but caused real trouble for Toronto's defense, leading his side with five chances created, 10 duels won and six successful dribbles during the match. He has had a consistent campaign so far in terms of playing time and offensive output. However, he hasn't scored any of Charlotte's last eight goals as he only assisted two of them. He'll likely have various chances to improve those numbers if he continues to show his skills on the left wing going forward.