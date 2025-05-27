Fantasy Soccer
Wilfried Zaha News: Two assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Zaha assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win against Columbus Crew.

Zaha assisted two of his side's three goals Saturday, including Pep Biel's winner in the 75th minute. They marked his first two assists of the season to go along with his four goals. He created a season-high five chances and added two shots and two inaccurate crosses in his full 90 minutes of action.

