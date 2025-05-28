William Kumado Injury: Ruled out against Seattle

Kumado (Lower Body) is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Seattle, according to the MLS injury report.

Kumado is dealing with a lower body injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Sounders. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will be available for Saturday's clash against Austin. His absence will force a change in the backline since he has been a regular starter at right back, with Oscar Verhoeven expected to step in while he is sidelined.