Willian Pacho News: Easy day in defense
Pacho recorded one block and an interception in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe de France win over Reims.
Pacho started and saw 61 minutes of play Saturday, but had minimal work to do in a match PSG dominated, earning an early lead they would never let up. That said, he would only notch a block and an interception on his way to a clean sheet. This is good momentum to bring into their UCL final, where he should almost certainly see the start.
