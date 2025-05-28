Willian Pacho News: Easy day in defense

Pacho recorded one block and an interception in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe de France win over Reims.

Pacho started and saw 61 minutes of play Saturday, but had minimal work to do in a match PSG dominated, earning an early lead they would never let up. That said, he would only notch a block and an interception on his way to a clean sheet. This is good momentum to bring into their UCL final, where he should almost certainly see the start.