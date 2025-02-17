Wilson Odobert News: Earns time off bench

Odobert (hamstring) appeared for three minutes off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Odobert is back from his hamstring injury, seeing a short appearance for three minutes late into the contest. This is solid news for the club, as he has not appeared since Oct. 10 and has only appeared four times in total this season. That said, he hopes to remain fit moving forward, likely to see more of a rotational role.