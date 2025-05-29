Yan Couto News: Mainly serves as backup

Couto registered eight starts in 21 appearances while registering 10 interceptions, 24 tackles, 26 clearances and 53 crosses this season.

Couto was never thought to have been set for a major role this season, and that came to fruition, mainly serving in a backup role after seeing much more time with Girona last campaign. He would see most of his time in a rotational role and was used more as a depth option, filling in when the club was down a few defenders. His future remains undecided, as the club still holds the option to sign the full-back permanently, but he could return to Manchester City following his loan, hoping he can soon shape out a role in a team instead of bouncing around Europe in search of a landing spot.