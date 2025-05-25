Yan Diomande News: Scores and assists on Saturday

Diomande scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Valladolid. He was injured and subbed out in the 63rd minute.

Diomande set up the opener for Javi Hernandez in the 24th minute before scoring himself in the 36th, assisted by Seydouba Cisse. Diomande also made four tackles and an interception before being forced off due to injury. This was just his sixth start of the season and marked his first assist of the campaign.