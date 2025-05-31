Yann Aurel Bisseck Injury: Exits after return in final

Bisseck exited in the 62nd minute of Saturday's 5-0 loss to PSG due to an apparent injury.

Bisseck returned from a knee injury Saturday, but it appears he may have come back a bit too soon after he was forced off after just 10 minutes into his appearance off the bench. He was helped by medical staff, possibly related to the previous knee issue. This is a tough way to end the season for the defender, especially after watching his teammates give up five goals in the final loss. He was replaced by Matteo Darmian.