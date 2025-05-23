Yann Aurel Bisseck Injury: Forced off against Como

Bisseck had two clearances and one tackle (zero won) in 60 minutes in Friday's match versus Inter before leaving early due to a lower leg injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Bisseck turned in a nice shift but had to come out early as he twisted his knee and ankle while trying to intercept a ball. He was able to walk off the pitch on his own after receiving some medical attention. He'll be evaluated ahead of next Saturday's Champions League final. With Benjamin Pavard (ankle) banged up, Matteo Darmian moved to the back in this one.