Yann Aurel Bisseck Injury: Set to be fit for UCL final

Bisseck (knee) escaped without serious issues and will be available against PSG on Saturday, Sky Italy reported.

Bisseck tweaked his knee, but the tests had encouraging results, and he has worked fully in recent days. He'll be in contention to start with Benjamin Pavard, who's been hampered by an ankle injury in recent weeks. He has started in the last six matches, totaling four tackles (three won), three interceptions, 21 clearances and six blocks.