Yann Karamoh Injury: Option for Roma tilt
Karamoh (groin) "has trained fully throughout the week," coach Paolo Vanoli informed.
Karamoh has progressed fairly quickly and will be back after sitting out two contests due to groin soreness. He'll provide depth in a few offensive roles. He has come off the bench in all his last nine outings. He has posted one off-target shot and one cross (zero accurate) in his past five, drawing two fouls.
