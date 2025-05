Karamoh (groin) was an unused sub in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Roma.

Karamoh was back on the bench, but the coach made different choices. He had a bigger role than in the past campaign but was never a staple of the formation. He assisted once and logged 25 shots (six on target), nine chances created, 23 crosses (Two accurate) and five tackles in 29 displays (10 starts).