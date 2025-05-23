Yann Sommer News: Keeps clean sheet versus Como
Sommer recorded four saves and two clearances and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 2-0 win over Como.
Sommer was busy especially in the first half and batted away multiple attempts on goal, blanking the opponents for the first time since early March. He has given up nine goals and made 25 saves in his last five showings. Inter will face PSG in the Champions League final next Saturday.
