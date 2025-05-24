Yannik Keitel News: Sees bench for Cup final
Keitel (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's DFB Cup Final against Arminia Bielefeld.
Keitel is back in the team sheet for the final match of the season, seeing a bench role while Stuttgart try to take home silverware in the DFB Cup. He will hope to see time, likely only seeing a few limited minutes if he appears. He ends the season starting in two of his 11 league appearances while notching one chance created, two crosses and five shots.
