Yeimar Gomez Injury: Off early
Yeimar was forced off in the 16th minute of Saturday's match against Dallas due to an apparent injury.
Yeimar barely made it 15 minutes in Saturday's contest, with the defender taken off the field due to an apparent injury. This will be something to monitor, as he is yet to miss a start when available this season. He was replaced by Jonathan Bell, a possible replacement moving forward.
