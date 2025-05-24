Fantasy Soccer
Yeimar Gomez Injury: Off early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Yeimar was forced off in the 16th minute of Saturday's match against Dallas due to an apparent injury.

Yeimar barely made it 15 minutes in Saturday's contest, with the defender taken off the field due to an apparent injury. This will be something to monitor, as he is yet to miss a start when available this season. He was replaced by Jonathan Bell, a possible replacement moving forward.

Yeimar Gomez
Seattle Sounders FC
