Yeimar Gomez Injury: Ruled out against San Diego

Yeimar (hamstring) is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against San Diego, according to the MLS injury report.

Yeimar was forced off in the 16th minute of Saturday's clash against Dallas due to a hamstring injury that has already ruled him out for Wednesday's game against San Diego. This is a big blow for the team as he has been an undisputed starter for the Sounders. That said, his injury coincides with Jackson Ragen (hamstring) returning to fitness, so the starting XI should not be heavily impacted. If Ragen is not deemed fit enough to start against San Diego, Jonathan Bell is expected to take his place in central defense for that game.