Yeray Alvarez Injury: Likely available against Barcelona

Alvarez (thigh) is expected to be available for Sunday's final game of the season against Barcelona after resuming team training on Thursday, according to Inaki Ugalde of Mundo Deportivo.

Alvarez was spotted back in team training on Thursday and is expected to be available for Sunday's season finale against the Blaugranas after recovering from his thigh injury. The defender is a key starter when fit and is likely to return directly to the starting XI if deemed ready for the match.