Yeray Alvarez Injury: Out to face Barcelona
Alvarez (thigh) is out for Sunday's match against Barcelona.
Alvarez was thought to be an option for Sunday's season finale but has missed out, not seeing the starting XI or bench. This is a tough way to end the season for the defender, starting in 20 of his 21 appearances while notching one goal on nine shots to go along with 25 tackles, 34 interceptions, and 127 clearances.
