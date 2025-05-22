Yeremi Pino Injury: Back in team training Wednesday

Pino was forced off in the 64th minute of Sunday's game against Barcelona due to a finger luxation but was spotted back in team training on Wednesday wearing a hand band, the club posted.

Pino is in good position to be available for Sunday's final game of the season against Sevilla after being spotted in team training on Wednesday wearing a hand band. He suffered a finger luxation in their last contest against Barcelona but appeared to be recovered and is likely to return to the match squad for Sunday's finale. If he cannot start the game, Tajon Buchanan is expected to replace him on the right wing.