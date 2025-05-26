Fantasy Soccer
Yoane Wissa headshot

Yoane Wissa News: Three shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Wissa generated three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Wissa racked up at least three shots for the 18th time in 35 appearances this season. He also logged at least one shot on target for a seventh straight game, with a total of 21 shots and 11 shots on target over that span. His solid effort closed out an overall impressive campaign, where he finished with 18 goals, marking a new high in his Premier League career.

