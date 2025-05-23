Youri Tielemans Injury: Trains ahead of finale

Tielemans (calf) returned to training and is expected to be an option Sunday against Manchester United, according to manager Unai Emery. "He trained today [Friday], the first day he's trained with the group. Tomorrow we'll train again.If he's feeling good, comfortable and, more or less, without some doubt, he'll be with the team in the squad for Sunday."

Tielemans has been struggling with a calf injury in recent weeks and is in doubt for the Premier League finale. The midfielder has missed two matches in a row and seems like a stretch to start Sunday. Tielemans has been a constant in the starting XI, putting together a brilliant season with three goals and seven assists in 3,004 minutes before the finale. He's also created a career-best 60 chances while taking on a role on set-pieces with 85 corners, his first time as a primary set-piece takers since 2020/21 with Leicester City.