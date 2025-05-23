Youri Tielemans Injury: Unlikely to play

Tielemans (strain) is a doubt for Sunday's trip to Manchester United.

Tielemans has been struggling with a calf injury in recent weeks and is in doubt for the Premier League finale. The midfielder has missed two matches in a row and wasn't updated before Sunday's clash. Tielemans has been a constant in the starting XI, putting together a brilliant season with three goals and seven assists in 3,004 minutes before the finale. He's also created a career-best 60 chances while taking on a role on set-pieces with 85 corners, his first time as a primary set-piece takers since 2020/21 with Leicester City.