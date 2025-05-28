Youssouf Ndayishimiye Injury: Midfield anchor in Nice

Ndayishimiye played in 28 matches across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals before facing a season ending knee injury.

Ndayishimiye provided stability and strength in the midfield as well as in the backline throughout the season, contributing both defensively and offensively, breaking career highs in the defensive stats with 40 tackles, 21 interceptions and 114 clearances. His presence was key in maintaining the team's structure and balance and helped Nice secure fourth place in Ligue 1, along with a spot in Champions League qualifications for next season. Ndayishimiye's consistent performances underline his importance to Nice's midfield setup and will be essential for the second part of the 2025-26 season since he is currently in the rehabilitation process following his ACL injury.