Youssouf Sabaly Injury: Ruled out against Valencia
Sabaly (collarbone) doesn't feature in the squad list for Friday's game against Valencia.
Sabaly is still dealing with a collarbone injury and will not feature in the final league game of the season against Valencia on Friday. His next chance to return will be Wednesday against Chelsea in the final of the Europa Conference League. His absence will force a change in the backline with Angel Ortiz likely replacing him at right-back for that game.
