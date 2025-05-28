Fantasy Soccer
Youssouf Sabaly headshot

Youssouf Sabaly News: Starts in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Sabaly (collarbone) returned to the starting XI for Wednesday's loss to Chelsea in the Conference League final.

Sabaly missed the final match of La Liga action but returned for the Conference League final where he could do little to slow the Chelsea attack. It was a tough match to end a solid season for the defender. He started out as a consistent starting option at right-back before some injuries and poor form saw him struggle for minutes to close the campaign. Still he played in three of the final four matches before his injury.

Youssouf Sabaly
Betis
More Stats & News
