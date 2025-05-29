Yuri Berchiche News: Starter when healthy

Berchiche started in 22 of his 30 league appearances during the 2024/25 Liga season, tallying 42 crosses, 70 clearances, 33 tackles and 27 interceptions. He also started in each of his 11 UEFA Europa League appearances.

Berchiche dealt with multiple muscular problems throughout the season, but he was part of the starting lineup regularly when healthy. The left-back has made at least 20 starts in each of the last three seasons with Athletic Club and isn't expected to experience a change in his role going forward since he's one of the club's captains. That said, Adama Boiro proved he's ready to give him a breather from time to time, so at least Athletic now have a solid backup for the veteran left-back.