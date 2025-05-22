Yuya Kubo Injury: Doesn't train Thursday

Kubo (undisclosed) didn't train Thursday and should be considered doubtful to face Atlanta United on Sunday, Lauren Pfahler of The Queen City Press reports.

Kubo missed training for a second straight day, and it's unclear whether the midfielder will be able to feature Sunday, although his chances of doing so are getting slimmer by the day. Kubo has started in seven of his nine appearances this season, recording one goal, six chances created, seven crosses and eight tackles.