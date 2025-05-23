Fantasy Soccer
Yvan Neyou Noupa headshot

Yvan Neyou Noupa Injury: Late call, unlikely for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Neyou (foot) is a late call for Saturday's match against Valladolid but seems unlikely, according to Javi Carrasco of Marca.

Neyou missed the club's last contest as a late scratch and looks likely to be on the sidelines again due to a foot contusion. This would be a tough loss for the club, as he started in the two games before his injury. He is trying to make a late bid for the match, hopefully to help his team one last time this campaign.

Yvan Neyou Noupa
Leganes
