Yves Bissouma Injury: Late call for Sunday

Bissouma is questionable for Sunday's match against Brighton due to a knock, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Yves got a knock in the game and he's kinda of 50/50 at the moment."

Bissouma played the full 90 Wednesday but appears to be facing some repercussions from the match, as he is now questionable with a knock. This will be something to watch after he saw the start in the final. That said, if he is on the bench or out, Archie Gray and Pape Sarr will likely see the start in his place.