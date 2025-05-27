Zan Kolmanic News: Solid in draw
Kolmanic scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and seven crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Minnesota United.
Kolmanic was the main producer in the attack for Austin, sending seven crosses while scoring his first goal of the season. This was just his third start in MLS play, having come off the bench in eight of those game. maintaining a rotational role yet again for the Verde.
