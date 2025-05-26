Fantasy Soccer
Zavier Gozo News: Scores opener in 3-2 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Gozo scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Gozo connected with Diego Luna in the opening minute of the game in a match which they failed to win. This was the 18-year-old's first goal of the season, in which he has now started six competitive games. He took four shots, which were his most for the season.

Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
