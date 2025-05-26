Zavier Gozo News: Scores opener in 3-2 defeat
Gozo scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Gozo connected with Diego Luna in the opening minute of the game in a match which they failed to win. This was the 18-year-old's first goal of the season, in which he has now started six competitive games. He took four shots, which were his most for the season.
