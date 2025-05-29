Zeki Amdouni News: Will return to Burnley

Amdouni will return to Burnley for the 2025/26 Premier League season, the club announced Thursday.

Amdouni was limited to just one start across 11 appearances in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, bagging one goal, but he looked better in the Primeira Liga when he notched seven goals in 24 contests. Amdouni will add depth upfront for Burnley, but it's unclear if he'll be a regular starter for the Clarets. The market moves will ultimately determine Amdouni's role in 2025/26.