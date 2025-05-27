Zeki Celik News: Disqualified for one game

Celik created two scoring chances, had three crosses (one accurate) and one tackle and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Torino.

Celik was again sound on both ends in an easy win for his side. He won't be an option for next year's opener due to yellow-card accumulation. He has been steady for most of the campaign, recording three assists, 64 crosses (16 on target), 88 tackles and 86 clearances in 41 games, helping keep nine clean sheets.