Zian Flemming headshot

Zian Flemming News: Permanently joins Burnley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Flemming has permanently transferred from Millwall to Burnley, according to his new club.

Flemming will remain with the Clarets following their promotion to the Premier League, as he has signed a four-year deal with the club after his year-long loan spell. He bagged 14 goals and four assists in the season that saw them promoted, a useful piece for the club. That said, he will likely look to maintain a starting role moving into next season, starting in 28 of his 35 appearances this season.

