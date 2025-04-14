College Football
AJ Bianco headshot

AJ Bianco News: Not likely primary quarterback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Bianco is not likely to enter the Wolf Pack's fall camp as their primary quarterback, Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com reports.

Going into fall camp, it looks like Chubba Purdy will be Nevada's primary quarterback, especially after he stuck out during spring practice. This is clearly a negative development for Bianco, whose summer and fall will have to show impressive signs in order for him to win the QB1 job.

