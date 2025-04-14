AJ Bianco News: Not likely primary quarterback
Bianco is not likely to enter the Wolf Pack's fall camp as their primary quarterback, Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet.com reports.
Going into fall camp, it looks like Chubba Purdy will be Nevada's primary quarterback, especially after he stuck out during spring practice. This is clearly a negative development for Bianco, whose summer and fall will have to show impressive signs in order for him to win the QB1 job.
