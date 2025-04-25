Ajay Allen News: Lands in Tulsa
Allen has committed to joining Tulsa for the 2025 season, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.
Allen briefly y enters the transfer portal after quickly finding a new landing spot after playing the previous two seasons with the Hurricanes. The 5-foot-11 back totaled 24 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns across six appearances and will fight to earn himself more playing opportunities for the upcoming season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now