Ajay Allen headshot

Ajay Allen News: Lands in Tulsa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Allen has committed to joining Tulsa for the 2025 season, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Allen briefly y enters the transfer portal after quickly finding a new landing spot after playing the previous two seasons with the Hurricanes. The 5-foot-11 back totaled 24 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns across six appearances and will fight to earn himself more playing opportunities for the upcoming season.

Tulsa
