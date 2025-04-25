Ajay Allen News: Lured into portal at 11th hour
Allen will enter the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.
Hours before the transfer portal closes, Allen threw his name into it with a do-not-contact tag. It appears a program in need of a running back convinced him to skip town just in the nick of time. Last season with Miami (FL), Allen ran for 183 yards and two scores on 24 carries while catching two passes for 23 yards.
