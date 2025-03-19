Alante Brown News: Partaking in spring ball

Brown (undisclosed) is participating in spring practice with the Spartans, Emmett Matasovsky of Spartan Shadows.com reports.

Brown only played in four games for the Spartans last season, catching two passes for 20 yards. In what should be his final season of eligibility in East Lansing, the wideout is back on the practice field and should be in line to push for the most snaps of his career.