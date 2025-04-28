Antonio Martin News: Back in portal

Martin will enter the transfer portal once again, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

The tailback transferred to Louisiana-Monroe in the winter portal window, but has elected to look for a new program again. In 2024 with FCS Southeast Louisiana, Martin ran for 1,228 yards and 11 scores on 5.3 yards-per-carry. Whatever the reason, be it depth chart-related or otherwise, the Warhawks weren't the right fit for Martin.