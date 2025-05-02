Arlis Boardingham Injury: Underwent surgery

Boardingham (undisclosed) underwent surgery, explaining his absence in spring practice, per Rhys Patrukus of BG Falcon Media.

Boardingham sat out Bowling Green's spring practice after undergoing surgery. The tight end who transferred over from Florida this offseason caught 18 passes for 128 yards and two scores with the Gators last fall. He figures to have a great shot to contribute with the Falcons as long as he can get healthy.