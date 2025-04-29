Arrington Maiden News: Shines in spring game

Maiden stood out at quarterback in Memphis' spring game, per Jonah Dylan of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Maiden was the only Tigers' quarterback to throw a touchdown, and they were both reportedly spectacular plays -- one was a 40-yarder and one was a 60-yarder. He also seemed to display good command of the offense, repeatedly orchestrating long drives. He's competing with Brendon Lewis and AJ Hill for the starting gunslinger gig in Memphis, and this performance at the culmination of spring practice will be big for Maiden's pursuit of the job.