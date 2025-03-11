Ashton Hollins Injury: Out for spring, probable for summer
Hollins (shoulder) is out for the spring but probable for the summer, Joey Wagner of 247Sports reports.
Hollins underwent surgery for both shoulders, but their procedures are not expected to affect his summer availability for Illinois. Wagner's announcement suggests Hollins has just enough time to get himself ingratiated into the 2025 Illini's system.
