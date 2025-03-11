College Football
Ashton Hollins headshot

Ashton Hollins Injury: Out for spring, probable for summer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Hollins (shoulder) is out for the spring but probable for the summer, Joey Wagner of 247Sports reports.

Hollins underwent surgery for both shoulders, but their procedures are not expected to affect his summer availability for Illinois. Wagner's announcement suggests Hollins has just enough time to get himself ingratiated into the 2025 Illini's system.

