Austin Simmons News: Settling in as starter

Simmons is poised to be the starting quarterback for the 2025 season, Ben Garrett of On3.com reports.

Simmons sat behind NFL-bound quarterback Jaxon Dart during the 2024 season but has been taking starter reps throughout spring camp and looks to have solidified himself to start under center. The sophomore quarterback completed 19 of 32 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns across seven appearances in the 2024 campaign and is expected to take a big leap in the upcoming season.