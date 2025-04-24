Baylor Hayes News: Commits to Tulsa
Hayes has committed to transfer to Tulsa on Wednesday, per a post on his personal X account.
Hayes will follow Head Coach Tre Lamb to the Hurricanes after a quiet freshman season at East Tennessee State. The 6-foot-1 quarterback appeared in two games including one start in the season finale, where he led the team to a win, completing 15 of 25 pass attempts for 119 yards and one interception.
