Baylor Hayes headshot

Baylor Hayes News: Commits to Tulsa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Hayes has committed to transfer to Tulsa on Wednesday, per a post on his personal X account.

Hayes will follow Head Coach Tre Lamb to the Hurricanes after a quiet freshman season at East Tennessee State. The 6-foot-1 quarterback appeared in two games including one start in the season finale, where he led the team to a win, completing 15 of 25 pass attempts for 119 yards and one interception.

Baylor Hayes
Tulsa
More Stats & News
