Beau Pribula News: Competing for starting spot

Pribula is part of an open competition for Missouri's starting quarterback spot, Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pribula, a transfer from Penn State, is competing for the Tigers' starting spot under center with Sam Horn. The 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore threw for 424 yards (37-of-56), nine touchdowns and one interception across his last two seasons with the Nittany Lions, adding on 571 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. Pribula has more on-field experience than Horn, but Horn has the advantage of getting to know Missouri's system for the last two years.