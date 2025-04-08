Beau Pribula News: Competing for starting spot
Pribula is part of an open competition for Missouri's starting quarterback spot, Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Pribula, a transfer from Penn State, is competing for the Tigers' starting spot under center with Sam Horn. The 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore threw for 424 yards (37-of-56), nine touchdowns and one interception across his last two seasons with the Nittany Lions, adding on 571 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. Pribula has more on-field experience than Horn, but Horn has the advantage of getting to know Missouri's system for the last two years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now