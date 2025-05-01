Ben Gulbranson News: Heading to Palo Alto

Gulbranson has committed to play for Stanford for the 2025-25 season, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Gulbranson will join the Cardinal following three seasons with Oregon State. The 6-foot-3 signal caller appeared in just five games for the Beavers in 2024, throwing for 943 yards and four touchdowns to four interceptions. He will retain a single year of eligibility with Stanford.