Ben Gulbranson headshot

Ben Gulbranson News: Leaving Beavers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Gulbranson will enter the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

Gulbranson played in four games for Oregon State last fall, tossing for 943 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing for one score. The quarterback, who figures to have two seasons of eligibility remaining, will now seek greener pastures and a program where he has a legitimate chance to see the field.

Ben Gulbranson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
