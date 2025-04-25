College Football
B.J. Harris News: Hits portal as grad transfer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Harris has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Harris will look to extend his collegiate career into the graduate phase after playing the last two seasons with the Chippewas and the previous two with Missouri. The 5-foot-9 ball carrier logged a career-best season in 2024, with 91 attempts for 418 yards and three touchdowns.

B.J. Harris
 Free Agent
