B.J. Harris News: Hits portal as grad transfer
Harris has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.
Harris will look to extend his collegiate career into the graduate phase after playing the last two seasons with the Chippewas and the previous two with Missouri. The 5-foot-9 ball carrier logged a career-best season in 2024, with 91 attempts for 418 yards and three touchdowns.
B.J. Harris
Free Agent
